Kalinga Literary Festival 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (IANS) The third day of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) concluded on a high note, as literary enthusiasts and cinephiles gathered to celebrate a blend of literature, cinema, and music.

The festival witnessed engaging sessions, insightful discussions, and the felicitation of literary luminaries.

Film director Rahul Rawail was part of two sessions, exploring the legacy of Raj Kapoor.

The discussions delved into Kapoor's idiosyncrasies, underrated movies, and his lasting impact on the film industry.

Rawail shared personal anecdotes and insights, creating a memorable experience for the audience.

Kanishka Gupta in a session on Laxmi Murdeshwar Puri's debut novel, 'Swallowing the Sun', provided a deep dive into the book's themes and influences.

Puri's work, a contemporary fiction, weaved an epic love story with social and political narratives, resonating with India's cultural evolution.

Another session, moderated by Prabhat Ranjan, explored the experimentation in Hindi literature. Panellists Pratap Somvanshi, Avinash Das, and Avinash Mishra discussed the evolving voices within Hindi poetry, encouraging emerging writers to embrace change and experimentation.

Ashwani Kumar led a discussion on Chandan Gowda's book, 'Another India', delving into themes of cultural anthropology, caste dynamics, and modernity. The conversation provided insights into the diverse experiences captured in the book.

In a heartfelt discussion, panellists comprising prominent Odia writers Ashwani Kumar, Angshuman Kar, Rabindra K Swain, Durga Prasad Panda, and Kedar Mishra delved into the genesis 'Scent of Rain,' an anthology of poems in memory of the legendary Jayanta Mahapatra, edited by Ashwani Kumar. Prof. Kar emphasised Mahapatra's role in nurturing young poets and his profound connection to Odisha.

Usha Uthup, reflecting on her remarkable journey, shared: "I never engage in a battle with time; I embrace each moment, letting it shape its harmony. The songs that came my way brought me joy, and I never fretted about overtaking the lead. If a song became a hit, that was my triumph."

Usha Uthup, expressing her love for Odia music, added with a smile, "I would be delighted to sing some more Odia songs if given the chance."

Sharing about the festival, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival, Rashmi Ranjan Parida said: "I believe in the transformative power of literature to shape minds, bridge cultures, and ignite the flame of curiosity. The Kalinga Literary Festival is not just an event; it's a celebration of the boundless potential of words to inspire, provoke, and unite humanity."

--IANS

sukant/prw