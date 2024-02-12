YBA Designs Property Projects Worth EGP 30Bn

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA) will design real estate projects with a total area of 500 feddan for several developers in 2024, according to its chairperson Yasser Al Beltagy.

He said that the estimated construction cost of these projects is EGP 30bn and that the office is in charge of the engineering design and drawings for various types of projects, such as residential, commercial, administrative, and resort properties.

Al Beltagy added that the office aims to achieve a 20% increase in its business volume this year, as it is studying several new projects.

He also mentioned that the office offers construction supervision services and that it is currently overseeing 30 projects.

Al Beltagy revealed that the office is supervising four real estate projects for Saudi companies in Riyadh and Jeddah, which have different sizes and activities, such as residential, commercial, and administrative properties.

He stated that there is a high demand from Egyptian companies to invest in the Gulf market, especially Saudi Arabia, due to the large facilities that the Saudi government provides to investors.