Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Feb 12 (India Today) – A study has unveiled the richest and most influential women globally, shedding light on their immense wealth and the industries they dominate.

The research by Slingo has put together the net worth of female business giants worldwide as of 2024.

Topping the list is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (& Family), with a net worth of $80.5 billion. Descendant of L'Oréal's founder, Bettencourt Meyers inherited the company's fortune, propelling her to the title of the world's richest woman'.

Following closely is Julia Koch (& Family) with a net worth of $59.0 billion.

As a board member of Koch Industries, she stands as a prominent figure in the conglomerate's operations, contributing to its substantial presence in industries ranging from paper manufacturing to oil refineries.

Alice Walton secures the third spot with a staggering net worth of $56.7 billion.

As an heiress to the Walmart fortune, her wealth underscores the retail giant's enduring influence.

Top 10 richest women in the world in 2024 are as follows:

1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers – $99.5 billion

The 70-year-old French heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the world's richest woman. She is the granddaughter of the founder of beauty company L'Oréal.

2. Alice Walton – $64.8 billion

The 74-year-old is the heiress to American supermarket conglomerate Walmart. She is believed to have amassed more than $15 billion in Walmart stock.



3. Julia Koch – $60.1 billion

The 61-year-old and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries from her husband David, who died in 2019. She is an American socialite and philanthropist.

4. Jacqueline Mars – $39.8 billion



The 84-year-old is the American heiress to the candy and food company Mars Incorporated. She is a philanthropist, investor and advocate for women's education.

5. Mackenzie Scott – $34.5 billion

The 53-year-old claimed a four per cent stake in Amazon when she divorced her husband and founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. The philanthropist and novelist has pledged to donate at least half her wealth over the course of her lifetime.



6. Miriam Adelson – $33.8 billion.

The 78-year-old is the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former chief executive of casino company Las Vegas Sands, who died in 2021. The American-Israeli currently runs the company and is also a philanthropist and political donor.

7. Gina Rinehart – $30.2 billion

The 69-year-old Australian billionaire is a mining magnate and rebuilt her father's mineral exploration and extraction company Hancock Prospecting. She is the country's richest person and is also an investor and cattle producer.

8. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant – $30 billion

The 78-year-old Swiss businesswoman owns the Mediterranean Shipping Company – the world's largest shipping line – with her husband Gianluigi Aponte. She remains very much out of the public eye, as you can tell by the lack of photo of her.

9. Savitri Jindal – $29.4 billion

The 83-year-old is the widow of steel, power, cement and infrastructure company Jindal Group founder Om Prakash Jindal. She is a businesswoman and politician.



10. Abigail Johnson – $28.6 billion

The 62-year-old is the heir and current chief executive of American investment firm Fidelity Investments.

Top industries for female billionaires by average net worth

The study also highlights the industries in which female billionaires reign supreme, with fashion & retail emerging as the leader, boasting an average net worth of $25.9 billion.

This sector sees notable figures like Sandra Ortega Mera and Judy Love among its wealthiest women.

Following closely is the gambling & casino industry, boasting an average net worth of $20.9 billion. Miriam Adelson and Denise Coates stand out as prominent figures in this lucrative field.

Additionally, logistics emerges as a surprising contender, with an average net worth of $20.5 billion, showcasing the remarkable wealth amassed by female leaders in this sector.

Top countries for female billionaire wealth

When it comes to countries with the highest average female billionaire net worth, France leads the pack with an average net worth of $23.0 billion.

Noteworthy individuals like Marie Besnier Beauvalot exemplify France's wealth, highlighting the country's economic prowess.

In second place is the United States, boasting a considerable average net worth of $16.0 billion. With leading figures like Julia Koch and Alice Walton, the U.S. continues to foster female entrepreneurship and wealth generation.

Lastly, India clinches the third spot with an average net worth of $12.3 billion, underlining the rising influence of female billionaires in the country.

Figures like Savitri Jindal represent India's burgeoning economic landscape, particularly in sectors such as mining and metals.

