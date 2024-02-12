Msheireb Downtown Doha Set To Host Numerous National Sport Day Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, known for creating sustainable communities with a focus on people's needs, is celebrating National Sport Day this year by hosting exciting activations all around Msheireb Downtown Doha in collaboration with Qatar Olympic Committee, PSG Academy Qatar, Cyqlone, and Zulal Wellness Resort.

“As we celebrate Qatar National Sport Day, I am proud to join the nation in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, in line with this year's slogan 'The Choice is Yours'. At Msheireb Properties, we recognize the pivotal role that an active lifestyle plays in fostering a healthy and dynamic community.

“This special day serves as a reminder of the importance of physical activity in our lives and the many different ways it can be incorporated. We invite everyone to join us in Msheireb Downtown Doha on Tuesday,” said Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdullah, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties.

Barahat Msheireb will be filled with interactive stations dedicated to different sports including weightlifting, high jump, taekwondo, judo, karate, handball, long jump, basketball, football, and volleyball.

For those in the mood for some competition, stations featuring a treadmill challenge, a target wall, soccer skeeball, giant dart tennis, foot golf, touch the spots, interactive sports screen, and padel, will also be available.

In addition to the interactive stations, there will be thrilling tournaments hosted at Barahat Msheireb that are open to the public for volleyball, football, basketball, and para-sports.

A custom-built Human Foosball Arena in Sahat Wadi Msheireb will host friendly matches between visitors. Up to 16 players will step into the cage designed to create conditions similar to a typical foosball table with live DJ's providing play-by-play commentary and music.

Cyqlone will be challenging visitors in their outdoor cycling class hosted at Sahat Al Nakheel on Sikkat Al Wadi at 10 am. A 3-kilometre walk and a 5-kilometre run will also encourage participants to reach the Green Gorilla where they will enjoy mini acai bowls and receive gift vouchers.

Cyqlone's Longest Ride will also take place from 4.30pm to 6pm, featuring a guest appearance from a prominent local DJ.

Zulal Wellness Resort will engage visitors with one-hour on-stage classes, including yoga at 9am, Tai Chi at 12, and Pilates at 2pm.