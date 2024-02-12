Usher At Super Bowl 2024: Know Net Worth Of THIS Singer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Usher, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor set to perform in the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, has made an unforgettable impression on the entertainment business.
Usher, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, is set to perform in the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
With a net worth of $180 million and an estimated yearly salary of $15 million, Usher is one of the music industry's most successful and financially powerful performers.
His career began at an early age, with a stunning performance on "Star Search" at the age of 13.
Usher's music career has been a constant accomplishment, from the early success of his debut album to the tremendous effect of albums such as "My Way" and "Confessions."
Usher's business energy is obvious in his co-founding of RBMG Records, the musical label that first exposed Justin Bieber to the public.
With a global record sales of about 80 million, Usher has cemented his place as one of the best-selling musicians of all time.
His investment in Liquid I.V. and co-ownership of the Cleveland Cavaliers showcase his diverse business interests.
From a 10,000-square-foot Alpharetta house to a Roswell estate, show his prosperity. Usher has a residence above the Sunset Strip in despite selling several properties for profit.
