Organic Pigments Market Revenue Share Study Analysis Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic Pigments Market

organic pigments in industries like pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging, along with the growing popularity of bio-based paints & coatings.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Organic Pigments Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global organic pigments industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request PDF Brochure:

Drivers and Opportunities:

- The increasing demand for organic pigments in industries like pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging, along with the growing popularity of bio-based paints & coatings, are driving market growth.

- Rising demand for a wide range of color shades and high-performance pigments from various industries also contribute to market expansion.

- However, the high cost of organic pigments acts as a hindrance to market growth.

- Opportunities lie in the increasing demand from the building and construction industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

- The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the manufacturing and distribution of organic pigments due to stringent lockdown measures.

- Supply chain disruptions and reduced demand from end-user industries like paints & coatings, plastics, and textiles were observed.

- Despite challenges, opportunities emerged in segments like 3D printing materials.

High Performance Pigments (HPPs) Segment:

- The HPPs segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

- It is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, driven by increased usage in industries like automotive due to superior resistance properties.

Printing Inks Segment:

- Printing inks segment held the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period.

- This is attributed to extensive use in various printing techniques and applications such as ceramics painting, textile printing, and plastic manufacturing.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021 and is poised to maintain its dominance through 2031, with a projected CAGR of 4.6%.

- The region's growth is fueled by increasing demand from sectors like packaging, construction, and automotive.

Leading Market Players:

- Key players in the global organic pigments market include BASF SE, Clariant, DIC Corporation, Ferro Corporation, LANXESS, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Sun Chemical, Synthesia A.S., TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD, and Trust Chem Co. Ltd.

- These players have adopted strategies like expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

For more detailed statistical data, graphs, and insights into key players' strategies, the full report can be accessed here @

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn