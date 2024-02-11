Historic Victory for Team Germany in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) For immediate release:



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 11 February 2024



Team Germany made history when becoming the very first winners in the brand new Longines League of Nations™ series at the edge-of-the-seat opening leg at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates today where Ireland finished second ahead of Sweden in third.





Photo Caption: L-R David Will, Christian Ahlmann, Otto Becker, Jörne Sprehe and Christian Kukuk

Credit: FEI / Martin Dokoupil



Christian Kukuk partnering Mumbai, Jörne Sprehe with Sprehe Hot Easy, David Will and My Prins van Dorperheide and Christian Ahlmann with Blueberry posted a final score of eight faults, overtaking the leading Irish who had to settle for runner-up spot when completing on a total of 12.



Hussam Zummit, Head of the Showjumping Department at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation congratulated the German team on such a victory and went on to add that months of planning have paid off, with a successful show for all, while Mohammed Al Nakhi, Director of the Showjumping Committee added, “I think the new format worked really well, and kept us all on the edge of our seats until the very end. We’re looking forward to working with the FEI again for the 2025 series and will be back bigger, and better.”



The 11-team startlist was reduced to eight for the second round, and with only three of the four team-members lining out this time around the pressure was at boiling point as all three scores were counted. Brazil slotted into fourth place at the end of the day ahead of Switzerland, USA, Great Britain and the UAE, the latter filling eighth place but not eligible for points.



The Netherlands, France and Belgium didn’t make the cut into round two.



The four-leg Longines League of Nations is open to the best ten teams in the world and now moves on to Ocala (USA) in March while St Gallen (SUI) and Rotterdam (NED) will play host in June. The series will conclude with the big Final in Barcelona (ESP) in October where the best eight teams will battle it out for the inaugural title.



Prior to the class, in an incredible display reflective of the rich cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates, the 11 participating teams proudly paraded through the arena baring their country’s flags, accompanied by falcons, decorated camels and a team of flag-bearing Arabian horses, who galloped their way through the main area adorned in traditional Arabic saddlery.



Earlier in this final day of the President of the UAE Showjumping Cup, France took the top two places in the CSIO5* Al Shira’aa Challenge, with Kevin Staut and Visconti du Telman heading the field in this 1.50m class. From the 42 starters, 11 riders went through to the jump-off, but Staut took the lead midway through and was too quick to catch, breaking the beam on 40.76s. Fellow Frenchman Roger Yves Bost and Ever de Turan, a 10-year-old bay mare by Kannan jumped into 2nd place in 42.89s while Brazilian rider Luciana Diniz came in 3rd place with Clair de Lune 11 in 43.34s.



Follow @uaelonginesshowjumping on Instagram to stay updated with the latest show jumping news and results from the Emirates. Next up in the action-packed calendar is the CSI5*-W, taking place at Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club from 15-18 February 2024.

