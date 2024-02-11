Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3137480 KUWAIT -- Kuwait strongly condemned an attack on a military base in Somalia that left a number of UAE and Bahraini soldiers either dead or injured, describing the incident as an act of "terrorism."
3137426 MANAMA -- The General Command of Bahrain Defense Force mourned the death of one of its servicemen, Major Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, along with three of the United Arab Emirates' armed forces.
3137508 CAIRO -- Egypt warned of the dire consequences to the invasion of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, especially with the accumulation of more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians in a narrow geographical area.
3137521 KUWAIT -- Representing His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated on Sunday the 29th Qurain Cultural Festival Sunday at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.
3137469 DUBAI -- Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sealed an agreement during a key Arab fiscal forum in Dubai aiming to avoid double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion, Kuwait's finance ministry said.
3137523 RABAT -- The host Cote d'Ivoire won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 after defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the finals. (end)
