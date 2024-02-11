Uppingham Cairo And Rafa Nadal Academy Unite To Elevate Sports Education In Egypt With The Introduction Of The Rafa Nadal Tennis Program

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Uppingham Cairo, an avant-garde in educational innovation, is elated to announce an exclusive partnership with the globally acclaimed Rafa Nadal Academy. This collaboration signifies a monumental leap towards reshaping the landscape of sports education in Egypt.



In a landmark agreement, Uppingham Cairo is set to host the“Rafa Nadal Tennis Program,” an exclusive initiative meticulously crafted for Uppingham Cairo pupils, their siblings, and families. This program will immerse participants in in the methodology that has been successfully implemented at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.



Beyond the tennis court, the Rafa Nadal Academy showcases a determined commitment to have a profound impact on youth development and education globally. This partnership aligns seamlessly with the academy's strategic objective of fostering excellence and instilling essential life skills through sports.

Opened its doors in 2016, the Rafa Nadal Academy stands as a beacon of excellence in tennis training. Renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class coaching, the academy located in Manacor welcomes thousands of young people and adults each year who enjoy its various training programs.



This collaboration extends well beyond the tennis court. Uppingham Cairo, known for its Extended Hours Program, is creating a platform where sports education becomes an integral part of students' daily lives. The Upp-Hub, our unique on-campus facility, will witness the Rafa Nadal Tennis Program alongside other elite sports academies.



Uppingham Cairo's commitment to fostering a unique sports complex with international sports academies marks a turning point in Cairo's educational landscape. Our school facilities will boast 5 tennis and padel courts, providing pupils and their families with the opportunity to practice tennis and engage with world-class coaches from the Rafa Nadal Tennis Program.



Uppingham Cairo remains steadfast in providing a holistic educational experience. Acknowledging the pivotal role of sports in character development, Uppingham Cairo consistently seeks avenues to offer its pupils an unparalleled sports education.



Chairman of Board of New Era Education, Dr. Tamer Tammam:“Thrilled to partner with Rafa Nadal Academy to launch the 'Rafa Nadal Tennis Program,' bringing the essence of their training methodologies to our pupils & their families. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to provide world-class educational experiences.”



Carlos Costa, Director of International Development at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar:“We believe it is a fascinating project, and we are excited that the training methodology we have implemented in Mallorca can also reach Egypt. The facilities at Uppingham Cairo will be exceptional, but what excites us the most is the great human team behind it. We are eager to start soon.”

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Program is poised to commence at the beginning of the academic year 2024, enriching the lives of the Uppingham Cairo community with a blend of sportsmanship, discipline, and athletic prowess. Uppingham Cairo and the Rafa Nadal Tennis Program together aim to redefine sports education in Egypt, leaving an indelible mark on the development and well-being of the youth.