Jordan Enjoys 'Strong' Economic Relations With India-JBA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -Indian Embassy in Amman, in cooperation with the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), organized a seminar on joint investment opportunities between Jordan and Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with the participation of the two countries' business owners.JBA President, Hamdi Tabba'a, said Jordan has "strong" economic relations with India, adding that commercial partnerships between the two business communities are "constantly" developing.Tabba'a indicated that volume of Jordan-India trade exchange reached $4.5 billion during the past two years (2022 and 2023).During the symposium held at the JBA's headquarters, Tabba'a noted there are multiple "successful" Indian projects in Jordan that have enjoyed the "competitive" privileges of the Kingdom's investment environment.He said Indian investments in Jordan's clothing and phosphate sector are estimated at more than $1.5 billion, in addition to $860 million in the phosphoric acid production.Additionally, he pointed out that India ranks 6th among countries in terms of investment in Amman Stock Market, with a value of about JD726 million, stressing the JBA's keenness to strengthen the wto countries' investment, trade and economic relations.Taba'a indicated presence of many "promising" economic sectors of common interest, especially mining, chemical and fertilizer industries, pharmaceutical industries, agriculture, information technology and tourism.Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Amman, Anwar Halim, said bilateral relations are "distinguished" in various fields.Madhya Pradesh, which is one of the key Indian states at the economic level, enjoys "distinguished" relations with Arab countries, especially in terms of the agricultural sector, the diplomat said.Halim stated that Jordan-India trade exchange improved "significantly" and grew by 63% in recent years, noting "strong" Indian-Jordanian partnerships, especially in the phosphate and clothing fields.