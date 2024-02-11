Top Scientists Worry Over Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Renowned analyst Dr. Robert Rohde, Lead Scientist at Berkeley Earth, spoke out strongly against Bitcoin, pointing out how much energy it uses worldwide and how Bitcoin mining harms communities by making noise that doesn't go away.

Environmentalists and cryptocurrency workers still argue about how much energy BTC uses. Because it uses a“proof-of-work” method, miners worldwide must use much computing power to keep the network running and make transactions possible.

Even though this process is necessary for security, it releases much carbon into the air, worsening environmental problems like climate change.

Dr. Rohde, known for his knowledge of climate change, air quality, and global warming, stresses how important it is to fix the problems BTC's consumption causes for society and the environment.

His extensive study at Berkeley Earth has given us useful information about how climate patterns work, making it even more important to stop using practices that aren't sustainable in many areas.

Bitcoin Mining's Social Impact

Bitcoin mining operations have real effects on the communities they are in. For example, the constant noise from mining facilities has made life very difficult in Granbury, Texas.

However, BTC's recent surge in price has led to more mining activities. However, the associated rise in energy use and the resulting local disturbances raise essential questions about the long-term viability and morality of continuing such energy-intensive activities.