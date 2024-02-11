Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps two Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.
That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.
"As of 11:00, twp enemy surface-to-air missile carriers are on combat duty in the Black Sea, the total salvo of Kalibrs is up to 16," the updadte reads.
"The missile threat level is extremely high! Be aware of air raid alerts and react promptly," the military warned.
As Ukrinform reported, earlier as of 8:00 on Sunday, February 11, Russia had four Kalibr carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea.
