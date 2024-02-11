Hawaii's Big Island experiences 5.7-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Friday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled the vicinity near Pahala on Hawaii's Big Island, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The seismic event occurred, prompting concerns and heightened awareness across the region.



A journalist from a United States-based news agency recounted experiencing significant and intense shaking in the vicinity of Hilo on the Big Island. The impact of the earthquake was palpable, underscoring the potential for seismic activity to disrupt communities and generate widespread alarm.



The incident serves as a reminder of the geological dynamics at play in Hawaii, a region prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Residents and authorities remain vigilant, acknowledging the importance of preparedness and response measures to mitigate the impact of such natural events.



As seismic monitoring and assessment continue, efforts to understand the full extent of the earthquake's effects are underway. Residents and officials alike remain alert to further developments and potential aftershocks, emphasizing the significance of staying informed and resilient in the face of geological uncertainty.



"It was one of the strongest ones I've ever felt here," one hotel owner said.



The governor's office has confirmed that there is no expectation of a tsunami resulting from the earthquake. Despite the seismic activity, Naalehu, the area nearest to the epicenter, has not reported any injuries.



However, according to Naalehu police, several businesses have experienced power outages as a consequence of the earthquake. The local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and businesses in the affected areas.

MENAFN11022024000045015839ID1107837293