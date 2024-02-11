5 ways to boost employee satisfaction in your business

(MENAFN- WhitePress)

Paying a generous salary, a clear path for progression in the business, and generous leave allowance. These are undoubtedly the ‘big hitters' when it comes to keeping your employees satisfied. But is there anything else you can do to boost employee satisfaction in your business?

In this article, we look at the different things you can do as a business owner to ensure your team are satisfied in their working life. Let's get started.

Flexible working opportunities

The pandemic has truly changed how people view work-life balance, with flexible working now being of paramount importance. So much so that flexible working has gone beyond a question of employee satisfaction, and now is considered a right.

Research from The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) in 2023 found that approximately 2 million people had left their jobs the previous year because of a lack of flexibility. 4 million people indicated that they had completely changed careers because of this.

If you want to keep your team happy, and you work within a sector where it’s possible, you should provide a level of choice when it comes to where employees work (hybrid-working) and when they work (for example, earlier starts with earlier finishes or longer working days with shorter working weeks).

This isn’t just about providing your employees with a bit of a perk - letting them stay in bed a little longer or giving them Fridays off. It’s about showing that you recognise the importance of work-life balance and are willing to work with them to help them achieve this.

Share your success

If you’re fortunate (and hardworking) enough to be running a successful business, a fundamental way to boost team satisfaction is to share this success with them.

The obvious starting point to doing this is ensuring that your team are aware of the triumphs you experience, and not keep it to yourself or just within your management team. Whenever anything positive happens, notify your employees through email or your intranet, or for big successes - team get-togethers (events can provide an element of togetherness and satisfaction in themselves).

Then you need to reward your team for their help in achieving this. There are several ways to do this, including:

Salary reviews



Ad-hoc bonuses



Additional leave days



Gifts (such as gift vouchers)



Team parties



Team away-days

It’s all about showing recognition and appreciation, and building an environment where everyone feels included, and not only a select few.

Look after employees

You must invest in the well-being of your team. Healthy employees (physically and mentally) will be more productive, take less sick leave - and more importantly - be happier and more satisfied at work.

Sign up for services such as Wellbeing Solutions which can support your employees’ mental health needs through regular newsletters with advice, counselling sessions and useful webinars. Assign each employee with a workplace ‘buddy’ whom they can go to for support. Partner up with a local gym to offer your team subsidised membership. Implement a cycle-to-work scheme. Consider offering health care.

These are just a few of the things you can do to alleviate some of the day-to-day stresses that your people may be experiencing. Of course, if someone is going through a particularly difficult period, physically or mentally, support them in any way you can and point them in the direction of specialist care.

Take on a charity partner

Teaming up with a charity is a fantastic way to make a real difference, add some variety to the day, and satisfy your employees’ urges to be doing impactful work.

Even your most dedicated team members will have moments where they feel disheartened. Perhaps a particular task is wearing them down or the general monotony of their role is starting to have an effect. In these instances, being able to do something different for a few hours a week can be beneficial to the employee, your business, and the community.

How this manifests itself is up to you. As we have touched on you could start an official partnership with a charity, whereby you regularly donate, lend your skills to assist in projects and host fundraisers. Or you could hold volunteering days where employees can dedicate a day (every month for example) to go out and work for a charity of their choice.

If this isn’t something that you currently have in place, we recommend making a start by discussing the options with your team. You may be surprised by how passionate they are about getting involved.

Foster a brilliant culture

As demonstrated by The Great Resignation, workers are no longer willing to ‘tough out’ jobs that they’re not enjoying. Not only should you be providing your employees with satisfying work to do, but you should enable them to do this in a happy, inclusive working environment. This is where company culture comes in.

Company culture is all about the values, attitudes, and behaviours of a business. A company that puts genuine thought and effort into how it treats its people (and how it generally does business) will create a positive culture, where people look forward to coming in to work each morning.

So how do you go about building such an environment? Well, it starts at the top. As a business owner, you need to demonstrate your passion for the business at the same time as showing the right way to collaborate and interact. Strike the right balance and this approach will have a trickle-down effect on your team. In turn, they will then become your business’s greatest assets and ambassadors.

So, there you have it…

That’s 5 ways to boost employee satisfaction in your business. We hope you find this article useful as you strive to retain your people and attract more top talent.

