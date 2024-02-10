Rameda Expands Its Exports To Vietnam, Sudan, And Kuwait

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Rameda, a leading Egyptian pharmaceutical company, has signed several partnership agreements with various agents in different countries to expand its exports to East Asia, Africa, and the Arabian Gulf region.

As part of its strategy to grow its operations and exports in East Asia, Rameda has signed a partnership agreement with a Vietnamese company. Vietnam is a promising market for Egyptian companies, with its fast-growing economy, skilled workforce, and strategic location in the heart of East Asia. Rameda aims to leverage the opportunities in the Vietnamese market and increase its presence in the region.

Rameda has also entered into a partnership agreement with a Sudanese company to expand its operations and exports in Africa. Sudan is another promising market for Egyptian companies, with its large population, emerging economy, and strategic location in the heart of Africa. Rameda aims to leverage the opportunities in the Sudanese market and consolidate its presence on the continent.

Moreover, Rameda has successfully obtained certification for its factory from the Ministry of Health in Kuwait to expand its exports in the Arabian Gulf region. Kuwait is a promising market for Egyptian companies, with its strong economy and strategic location in the Arabian Gulf. Rameda aims to leverage the opportunities in the Kuwaiti market and increase its presence in the region.

Rameda continues to achieve strong revenues, supported by its successful pricing strategy and its focus on maximizing value from key therapeutic areas, as well as the positive results achieved by the products recently acquired by the company.

Rameda achieved profits of EGP 196 during the period from January to the end of September 2023. The company's revenues during the first nine months of 2023 increased to more than EGP 1.38bn, compared to EGP 1.09bn in revenues during the same period of 2022.