Beacon Fintrain, Bolton Holdings Partner For Financial Training, Development

Beacon FinTrain, a leading provider of financial training and professional development for financiers and the official partner of the American Finance Association in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bolton Holdings, a prominent player in the financial sector, through its training arm, Bolton Academy.

The press release issued by Beacon today stated that the partnership aims to train and develop financial experts in Egypt by leveraging Beacon's specialized training programs for workforce development and financial management, as well as Bolton Holdings' experience in the financial industry.

The partnership will enable individuals to acquire professional skills at the highest level and adapt to the changing needs of the financial sector.

As per the memorandum, Beacon FinTrain will deliver a variety of specialized training programs through Bolton Academy to boost professional competence and keep up with the fast-paced developments in the financial sector.

Mina Nassef, the Head of Partnerships and Strategic Insights at Beacon, highlighted the importance of developing financial capabilities and pursuing continuous education to overcome market challenges. He added that Beacon FinTrain's training programs are designed by local and international experts.

Sherine Beshara, the Head of Human Resources and Sustainability Sector at Bolton Holdings, expressed that the collaboration with Beacon aims to achieve strategic objectives in the area of technical financial knowledge training, which will have a significant impact on daily business operations and foster teamwork to cope with increasing workloads.

Walid Arafat, the Chief Marketing Executive of Beacon FinTrain, noted that the banking and financial sector is undergoing rapid changes that demand enhancing capabilities and responding swiftly to market shifts. He emphasized the role of financial technology and innovation in this field.