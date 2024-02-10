DOVE HOSTS STAR STUDDED 45 YARD LINE FLAG FOOTBALL GAME IN LAS VEGAS TO SUPPORT GIRLS IN SPORTS AHEAD OF FOOTBALL's BIGGEST NIGHT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Venus Williams, Steve Young & Ciara come together to #KeepHerConfident in support of the Dove Body Confident Sport program during a flag football event in partnership with national nonprofit GENYOUth

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, beauty brand Dove, took the field with national youth health and wellness nonprofit GENYOUth and Clark County School District to host a flag football game to champion body confidence and help keep girls in sports.

Pro Footballer Steve Young and Tennis Champion & Entrepreneur Venus Williams joined the celebration by

coaching teams of high school girls to raise awareness of the fact that 45% of girls drop out of sports by age 14 due to low body confidence. As a result of this staggering statistic, Dove, together with Nike, co-created the Body Confident Sport Program. This first-of-its-kind, scientifically-proven free digital tool for coaches helps girls thrive and feel like they belong in sports.

Also there to support keeping girls in the game in a custom Dove #KeepHerConfident jersey was Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ciara, who delivered an empowering speech to the players before they hit the field.

The '45 Yard Line' flag football game was held within Clark County School District at Durango High School and hosted middle and high school female athletes, their families and community members.

"We're grateful to have like-minded partners like GENYOUth, Venus Williams and Steve Young join us in our mission to keep girls playing through the Body Confident Sport program," said Greg Ross, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever Personal Care North America.



"Schools play a crucial role providing safe and free spaces for 55 million students to play and learn. With only one in four students getting the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, GENYOUth ensures schools have the resources to help children thrive," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO, GENYOUth. "We are grateful for Dove's support to help address issues that are vital to support students – especially girls - to encourage play and build body confidence through school sports programs."

The '45 Yard Line' event kicked off the sports filled weekend where Dove will air a new Game Day ad, the first since 2006, with an important message promoting body confidence to keep girls playing the sports they love. The 30-second ad will broadcast in the first quarter of the Big Game and provides a new twist on the Broadway classic, 'It's the Hard Knock Life,' illuminating the pervasive issue of low body confidence among young girls in sports.

The Body Confident Sport program aims to reach one million young people annually, and is one of many resources from the Dove Self-Esteem Project. The Dove Self-Esteem Project is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors and kids for two decades. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

Learn how to help #KeepHerConfident in sports at Dove/confidentsports or on social @Dove.

About the Research

Dove and Nike have commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.

We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 100 million young people globally across 150 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove



Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands. Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of happiness and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:



Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth transforms students' futures by convening a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit



