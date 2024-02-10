EU Considers Armenia Necessary To Certain Extent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Armenian officials face apathy from European organisations in
response to their allegations about Azerbaijan. And this is not
because the European Union or the UN institutions support
Azerbaijan, but because Armenia is no longer of interest to Western
organisations. However, such "officials", who always try to show
themselves as someone important and constantly want to attract the
world's attention with various trivial excuses, play into the hands
of the West. Having not been satisfied, they went extra mile to
call Western countries impose sanctions against Azerbaijan
It became known that Armenia's Permanent Representative to the
UN, Mher Margaryan, spoke at the session devoted to the annual
report on the work of the organisation and the allocation of
priorities for 2024.
In his speech, Margaryan referred to the threats and problems
affecting the maintenance of international peace, development, and
human rights, as well as the UN's ability to respond to the
problems they face. He noted that member countries are compelled to
note with deep concern that the Organisation has failed time and
again to protect vulnerable communities facing existential threats,
subtly alluding to the alleged "ethnic cleansing of the Armenians
of Garabagh." It would be surprising if he did not mention it.
Margaryan, who has no understanding of truth and justice, but
speaks enthusiastically on this topic, for some reason does not say
a single word about the crimes committed against the civilian
population in Garabagh 30 years ago. Undoubtedly, Margaryan, like
every Armenian, does not speak this language and cannot even speak
it. But history has always talked about it and will talk about it.
Mosques used as pigsties in Garabagh, destroyed cultural monuments
always talk about Armenian brutality. Even the soil can talk about
Armenian vandalism. The mass graves found during the excavations in
Askaran show the bitter history of innocent people who were killed
about 30 years ago.
It is interesting that the UN and EU organizations, which
immediately hear the words of the Armenians and respond, have not
yet expressed a single opposing opinion about Armenia. On the
contrary, Armenia has always been purposefully supported by some
institutions of the European Union.
European Union officials did not consider it necessary to impose
sanctions or any restrictions against Armenia due to massacres
committed against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, Askaran, Khojavand and
other districts of Garabagh. But a simple appeal presented by
Armenia without evidence is always immediately heard by European
officials. This dual approach is still tops the agenda.
And what have they (the Armenians) been doing in the territories
of Azerbaijan all this time? Have they built cities and laid out
infrastructure? Armenians say that Azerbaijan destroyed cultural
monuments of Armenians that were allegedly located on the territory
of Garabagh, but since Azerbaijan liberated the occupied
territories from the separatist regime, reality told a different
story. Although falsifying history is a common thing according to
the Armenian mentality, it is not so easy to convince the world
about it. A fake historical monument by carving a cross on stones
can only be a part of Armenian games. As for Margaryan raising the
topic of ethnic cleansing and preemptively complaining to
international organizations, it is clear that Yerevan is setting up
a stage game.
The Armenian Permanent Representative to the UN complains about
the unresponsiveness and inaction of these international
structures.
He added, "This failure not only constitutes a violation of the
fundamental principles based on which this Organization was
established but also unambiguously means a serious departure from
the internationally endorsed commitment to protect the population
from atrocities, including genocides and ethnic cleansing."
If these "ethnic cleansings" were allegedly carried out as
stated by the Permanent Representative, why did the report on the
official website of the UN Mission after the anti-terrorist
operation conducted by Azerbaijan on its territory not reveal a
record of any violations?
In a nutshell, one issue can be noted that until now, Armenia
has only tried to change the situation by using all kinds of
excuses to slow down the peace process in the South Caucasus. They
simply do not understand the fact that the West considers Armenia
necessary to a certain extent.
