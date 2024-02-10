Freight Traffic At Shehyni-Medyka Checkpoint Resumed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The movement of freight vehicles at the Shehyni-Madyka checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border has been restored.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The movement of trucks at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been restored. According to Polish border guards, the protest rally outside the checkpoint was completed today before 11:30,” the report reads.

It is noted that 220 trucks are expected to cross into Ukraine.

Border control routine and passage of vehicles in both directions have normalized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish farmers on February 9 blocked motorways across the country and checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. According to the organizers of the strike representing the independent trade union of farmers,“Solidarity”, the blocking or roads near checkpoints will last through March 10.

As of Saturday morning, there were about 1,300 trucks lined up in queues to the border crossing points on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where Polish farmers resumed the blockade.