Sugar Industry Receives Rs 15,948 Crore Infusion To Address Financial Strain

The central government has disbursed approximately Rs 15,948 crore under various schemes over the past five years until January 31, 2024 to address liquidity issues among sugar mills and ensure timely payment of cane price dues to farmers

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, disclosed this information in a written response to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.



The schemes implemented by the government aimed to enhance the financial stability of sugar mills, enabling them to fulfil their obligations towards farmers.

These initiatives encompassed several key measures, including the creation and maintenance of a buffer stock of 30 lakh tonnes of sugar from July 2018 to June 2019, defraying expenditures related to internal transport, freight, and handling charges for sugar exports during the 2018-19 season, and providing assistance to facilitate sugar exports during the 2019-20 season.

Furthermore, a scheme aimed at covering marketing expenses such as handling, upgrading, processing costs, and internal transport and freight charges for sugar seasons 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 was also introduced.

Patel emphasised that these schemes had contributed significantly to improving the financial health of sugar mills across the country, with an infusion of funds totalling Rs 15,948 crore during the specified period, including the ongoing fiscal year.

In a related development, Patel highlighted the government's decision to place sugar exports, including raw, refined, and white sugar, under a restricted category.



While sugar exports amounted to 63 lakh tonnes in 2022-23, no exports have occurred in the current fiscal year.

Switching gears, Patel underscored the government's efforts to streamline trade-related information dissemination through the development of an online platform.



This platform aims to connect exporters with various stakeholders, such as Indian Missions abroad, export promotion councils, and government agencies. It will provide valuable insights into trade events and information on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Addressing concerns regarding trade imbalances, Patel mentioned the India-Australia Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), which came into effect in December 2022.



She noted a significant reduction in India's trade deficit with Australia, with exports increasing by 13.78 per cent during April-December 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022, while imports declined by 16.93 per cent.

Regarding wheat exports, Patel stated that India had exported wheat to countries such as the UAE, Nepal, and Iraq during April-November 2023, with total exports reaching 96,447 tonnes.



She clarified that wheat exports are generally prohibited and permitted only on a government-to-government basis.

