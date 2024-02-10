Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised After Complaining Of Chest Pain

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata due to reported chest pain on Saturday. The actor-turned-BJP leader was admitted to the hospital around 10.30 am as he said he was feeling uneasy. Currently, he is undergoing treatment, and his health condition remains a matter of concern.

\"Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later,\" the hospital spokesperson said.\"The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist,” a doctor at the hospital told PTI Chakraborty's family is yet to confirm or issue a formal statement.

Mithun Chakraborty, seen recently judging Dance Bangla Dance, received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in January 2024. With a remarkable career spanning over 350 films in multiple Indian languages, he expressed

he could not believe when he first heard that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, \"After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love.\"

