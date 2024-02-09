Syria Intercepts Drones Near Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Feb 10 (IANS) Syrian air defences have intercepted two combat drones launched from the direction of Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry on Friday added that air defences shot the two unmanned aerial vehicles down west of the capital Damascus after they violated the Syrian airspace around 2:10 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, witnesses told Xinhua that an explosion was heard in the Western Villas of Mazzeh neighbourhood in the capital city.
Last month, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in an air raid on a residential building in the same neighbourhood.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, the Mazzeh military airport and a house in another area west of Damascus were hit by Israel-launched missiles on Friday, while the third missile was shot down by the Syrian air defences.
It noted that Israel usually targets areas that harbour Iranian-backed fighters.
The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli targetting of Syrian areas.
On Wednesday, nine people were killed and more than 20 others wounded in a midnight Israeli missile attack on a residential area in Homs province.
