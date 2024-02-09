HOLLYWOOD ICONS JEFERY LEVY AND LUCA BERCOVICI UNLEASH GHOULIES FRANCHISE REVIVAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) "Ghoulies" fans rejoice, as the dynamic duo behind the original b-horror masterpiece have reclaimed the domestic rights to their 1984 cult classic film.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of the cult classic horror film "Ghoulies " rejoice, as the dynamic duo behind the original b-horror masterpiece, Jefery Levy and Luca Bercovici, have reclaimed the domestic rights to their 1984 cult classic film.The plan is to develop a new film trilogy for a new generation.Drawing upon their unmatched expertise and unwavering passion, Levy, Bercovici, and Theo Lemasters are set to unveil a series of projects that will keep audiences wallowing in filthy horror fun for many years to come.The team is expanding the Ghoulies universe beyond the silver screen with a book series that will plunge readers into the darkest depths of the Ghoulies universe.Fans can look forward to bringing home a piece of the Ghoulies universe with an exclusive line of figures, apparel, and collectibles for every devotee of the delightfully demonic Ghoulies.Jefery Levy, Luca Bercovici, and Theo Lemasters are poised to unleash an unparalleled wave of horror fun. Stay tuned as the Ghoulies revival takes the world by storm, redefining fear and fun, with intentions to leave an indelible mark on the horror genre.For media inquiries, please contact:Jefery Levy - ...About Jefery Levy:Jefery Levy is a visionary filmmaker known for his bold and innovative approach to storytelling. With a career spanning decades, Levy has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema and television, captivating audiences with his unique vision and talent.About Luca Bercovici:Luca Bercovici is a prolific filmmaker and actor renowned for his contributions to the horror genre. With a diverse body of work, Bercovici continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled creativity and passion for storytelling.About Theo Lemasters:Theo Lemasters is a writer/producer known for his groundbreaking creativity in the entertainment industry as a go-to ghost-writer/screenwriter/producer. With a keen eye for detail, and a penchant for the extraordinary, Lemasters has established himself as a driving force in the world of film and television.

