Former President Saakashvili Backs Current President's European Unity Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mikheil Saakashvili, the imprisoned former President of Georgia,
on Friday, said the platform for“European unity” in the domestic
political scene, initiated by President Salome Zourabichvili this
In his comments, Saakashvili said“now is not the time for
discussions and mere talk”, but“to get down to business”.
The former official stressed the“focus” must be made on
ensuring“free” parliamentary elections in the country, with the
vote set for later this year.
The former official added if the President decided the lead the
initiative,“we will support it”.
