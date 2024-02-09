               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former President Saakashvili Backs Current President's European Unity Initiative


2/9/2024 3:13:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mikheil Saakashvili, the imprisoned former President of Georgia, on Friday, said the platform for“European unity” in the domestic political scene, initiated by President Salome Zourabichvili this week, was“welcome," Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments, Saakashvili said“now is not the time for discussions and mere talk”, but“to get down to business”.

The former official stressed the“focus” must be made on ensuring“free” parliamentary elections in the country, with the vote set for later this year.

The former official added if the President decided the lead the initiative,“we will support it”.

