Miningnewsbreaks - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Names New Member Of Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has appointed industry veteran Constantine Karayannopoulos, BASc, MASc, PEng, to its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee; other members of the committee include renowned rare earths experts Jack Lifton and Don Hains. The company noted that Karayannopoulos has three decades of invaluable experience in rare earth elements (“REE”) and critical minerals along with a profound understanding of REE and critical minerals that was garnered in part during his service as president and CEO of

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE: NEO) , where he retired in 2023. A highly accomplished professional engineer, Karayannopoulos is one of the most enduring executives in the rare earth industry, noted the company. His expertise includes invaluable expertise in collaborating with various governments across Europe, North America and Asia, working to align public policy and industrial economics for strategic growth.

In addition to his service at Neo, Karayannopoulos served in a variety of roles at Advanced Material Resources Limited, including business development manager to North American Sales manager, global sales manager/chairman of the JVs, VP/general manager of AMR's Rare Earth Business Unit, COO overseeing AMR's Rare Earths and Magnetic Material divisions, and CEO following the acquisition of Magnequench Inc. In addition, Karayannopoulos is cofounder and nonexecutive chair of the board of Neo Lithium Corp and serves on the advisory board at the University of Toronto's Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry and the advisory board of Lithium Royalties Corp.; he is also a director of the Canada China Business Council.

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN