Mark Herndon, Former Chairman Of The M&A Leadership Council, Joins Stillwater M&A Advisors As A Managing Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I was first attracted to Stillwater's expertise developed over 23 years across major industry verticals; and their highly talented team that enables excellence in both buy-side and sell-side advisory.” - Mark HerndonDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stillwater M&A Advisors (Stillwater) is delighted to welcome Mark Herndon as a Managing Director. He will provide leadership and direction for all acquisition mandates and expand our strategic acquisition practice.



With over 25 years of experience, Mark has completed over 80 transactions ranging from $10 million to over $36 billion in enterprise value across a variety of industries. Mark has deep experience as a transaction lead, executive committee member, due diligence lead, and integration lead.



Mark's prior roles include serving as Chairman of the M&A Leadership Council, which trained and certified over 7,500 executives in M&A and established best-in-class internal M&A capabilities for programmatic acquirers; serving as President of a transaction advisory firm that supported private equity, family offices, and mid-market corporations with M&A buy-side and sell-side transaction services; and, serving as U.S. Region Leader for Merger and Acquisition Services with a global top-twenty consulting firm.



Mark is the co-author of The Complete Guide to Mergers and Acquisitions: Process Tools to Support M&A Integration at Every Level, Third Edition (John Wiley/Jossey-Bass Publishers, July 2014).



"I am delighted and honored to join the Stillwater team where I will be serving both strategic and financial buyers as they accelerate their growth through acquisition," said Mark. "I was first attracted to their deep expertise and experience developed over the last 23 years across major industry verticals; and their amazing highly talented team that enables excellence in both buy-side and sell-side investment banking advisory."



"We could not be more thrilled to have Mark join the Stillwater team and to draw upon his expertise for our clients," said Douglas Nix, Chairman of Stillwater. "His extensive knowledge and experience will be a significant asset as we continue to expand our acquisition practice. His leadership, team values, and focus on exceptional client outcomes make for an excellent addition to the Stillwater team."



Mark is based in Dallas, Texas.





About Stillwater M&A Advisors



Established in 2002, Stillwater has grown to become one of North America's top mid-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firms. With over 100 completed transactions, the firm has deep expertise serving corporations, owners, and management teams in industries such as: transportation and logistics, distribution, and industrials. It has a proven track record of creating exceptional client value, based on its hallmark independent advice and unwavering commitment to extraordinary client success. Through its membership in GGI Global Alliance AG ( and ) Stillwater has unmatched access to the international business community.



