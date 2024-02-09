E-Passport Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ E-Passport Market Report by Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Biometric), Security (Basic Access Control, Password Authenticated Connection Establishment, Supplemental Access Control, Extended Access Control), Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global E-passport market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 81.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.81% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the E-Passport Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The e-passport industry is experiencing significant growth due to continuous technological advancements. These innovations include the integration of biometric features such as fingerprints and facial recognition, enhanced security features, and improved data encryption. These developments boost the security of e-passports as well as streamline the verification process at border control points, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall traveler experience. Moreover, the rising adoption of contactless smart card technology further accelerates the market growth by providing convenience and speed at border crossings. As technology continues to evolve, e-passports are poised to become even more secure and user-friendly, driving further growth in the industry.

Increasing International Travel:

The rising trend of international travel is a major driver of the e-passport industry's growth. With more people traveling abroad for tourism, business, and education purposes, governments of various countries are keen to strengthen their border security and streamline immigration processes. E-passports offer a viable solution by providing a secure and efficient means of verifying travelers' identities. As international travel continues to grow worldwide, the demand for e-passports is expected to rise simultaneously, making it a pivotal factor fueling the industry's expansion.

Government Initiatives and Regulations:

Favorable government initiatives and regulations also play a crucial role in stimulating the growth of the e-passport market. Many countries are mandating the use of e-passports to strengthen national security and facilitate international travel. This heightened government support in the form of funding and regulatory frameworks is accelerating the adoption of e-passports. Additionally, international organizations like ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) set standards and guidelines for e-passport features, ensuring global interoperability. Such initiatives and regulations create a conducive environment for e-passport adoption and catalyze market growth.

E-Passport Market Report Segmentation:

By Technology:



Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Biometric

Radio frequency identification (RFID) dominates the market by technology due to its widespread adoption for secure data storage and quick, contactless identity verification, making it the preferred technology choice for e-passports.

By Security:



Basic Access Control

Password Authenticated Connection Establishment

Supplemental Access Control Extended Access Control

Based on the security, the market has been classified into basic access control, password authenticated connection establishment, supplemental access control, and extended access control.

By Application:



Leisure Travel Business Travel

Leisure travel represents the largest market segment owing to the growing number of tourists worldwide and the rising need for efficient and secure border control processes, driving the demand for e-passports mainly in the leisure travel sector.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global E-Passport Market Trends:

The e-passport market is currently witnessing several notable trends, including the integration of advanced biometric features, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, which are gaining prominence and enhancing security levels. Moreover, the market is experiencing a rise in demand due to the increasing number of international travelers, necessitating efficient border control solutions. In line with this, governments are increasingly adopting e-passports as a standard travel document, thereby propelling market growth. Besides this, continuous technological innovations, like contactless smart cards, are further improving the user experience. These trends collectively indicate a promising future for the e-passport market with a heightened focus on security, efficiency, and convenience for travelers, thus augmenting market growth.

