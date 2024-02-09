Protein Therapeutics Market Size 2024, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends And Global Industry Report Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global protein therapeutics market size reached US$ 345.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 603.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

Protein therapeutics is a new class of drugs that are produced within living cells or organisms unlike small molecule drugs. They

are fast-acting and potent medicines as well as have proved very successful in the treatment of a broad range of indications. Therapeutic proteins

are widely utilized in the treatment of HIV, cancer, and other diseases. They can be employed to replace a protein that is abnormal or deficient in a particular disease. They include recombinant forms of naturally occurring proteins, like monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, insulin, interferon, erythropoietin, follicle-stimulating hormones, and human growth hormones (HGHs).

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-therapeutics-market/requestsample

Protein Therapeutics Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic and age-related diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, represents a key factor driving the global protein therapeutics market growth across the globe. The market is also driven by rapid advancements in the field of biotechnology, including recombinant DNA technology and protein engineering techniques, which have facilitated the development of more sophisticated and effective protein therapeutics.

The rising shift toward personalized medicine, driven by advances in genomic research and precision medicine approaches is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of biologics as a preferred treatment option, particularly for complex diseases, is further facilitating the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising investment in research and development (R&D) activities related to protein therapeutics, favorable regulatory environment providing clear guidelines and efficient approval processes, rapid development and commercialization of protein-based drugs, and the increasing healthcare expenditure, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the protein therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Amgen Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S) Pfizer Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global protein therapeutics market based on product, therapy area, function and region.

Breakup by Product:



Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Human Insulin

Erythropoietin

Clotting Factors

Fusion Protein Others

Breakup by Therapy Area:



Metabolic Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders Others

Breakup by Function:



Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

Special Targeting Activity

Vaccines Protein Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: : +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800