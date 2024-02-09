5G Infrastructure Market Size 2024, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Companies And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global 5G infrastructure market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 258.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 42.94% during 2024-2032.

5G infrastructure refers to the hardware and technologies that support the fifth generation of wireless communication networks. It represents a significant evolution from previous generations, offering enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, and greater connectivity. The infrastructure typically consists of advanced antennas, small cells, and new radio frequency spectrums, alongside cloud-based software solutions for network management. 5G Infrastructure enables faster data transmission and facilitates the seamless operation of interconnected devices, often referred to as the Internet of Things (IoT). This technological advancement is pivotal for applications requiring real-time data analytics, like autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, and smart cities.

5G Infrastructure Market Trends:

The exponential growth in data usage for various applications, including streaming services and IoT, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This necessitates more robust and faster networks which makes 5G an imperative, thus fueling the market growth. Developments in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and edge computing require the low latency and high reliability that 5G networks can offer, which is driving the market. The Internet of Things (IoT) relies heavily on real-time data transfer. The enhanced connectivity features of 5G make it well-suited for IoT applications, which is further propelling the market growth.

Industries are moving toward automation and smart manufacturing processes, which require seamless connectivity and real-time data analytics features enabled by 5G infrastructure, thus contributing to the growth of the market. Users increasingly expect high-quality experiences, whether it's video streaming or gaming. The higher speeds and lower latency of 5G address these consumer demands effectively. Many governments are actively supporting the rollout of 5G networks as part of broader economic and technological strategies, which is facilitating infrastructure development.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Airspan Networks Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

NEC Corporation

Nokia Oyj

Oracle Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ZTE Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market based on communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:



Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN) Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

















Software-Defined Networking

Network Function Virtualization Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:









Standalone Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:















Sub-6 Ghz Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:























Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Home User Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

