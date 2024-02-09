Riyadh Air Accelerates Digital Expansion With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new world-class airline has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to efficiently manage its core business operations after a competitive bidding process. The services include digitalizing finance, supply chain, and human capital management. The implementation will help Riyadh Air develop a modern, scalable, and secure business platform to enable data driven decision making, reduce costs, enhance employee engagement, and streamline procurement processes. Riyadh Air has chosen Tech Mahindra as the implementation partner for this initiative, which will help Riyadh Air evolve as the world's first digitally native airline. Tech Mahindra, is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Since it launched in March 2023, Riyadh Air has signed several technology and engineering partnerships to enhance Riyadh Air's offerings, services, and operational models, and set new standards in aviation sustainability and innovation. The airline now has major agreements with Lufthansa Systems, IBM Consulting, Accenture, Swiss AS, CAE, and Microsoft respectively.

“Riyadh Air represents the true ambition, capability, and global outlook of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's aviation sector is rapidly expanding, and Riyadh Air will play a vital role in helping Saudi Arabia achieve its 2030 aviation goals that aim to outpace global growth”, said Reham AlMusa, Vice President – Cloud Applications, Saudi Arabia, and Managing Director at Oracle Saudi Arabia.“Riyadh Air represents a major moment for the aviation industry, and with the implementation of Oracle Fusion Applications, the airline is preparing a future ready digital platform that will help drive rapid growth, nurture a truly connected workforce, prepare a resilient supply chain, and deliver unique digital experience to the modern-day global traveller.”

Under this initiative, Riyadh Air will deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) , Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) . Oracle Fusion Applications will enable Riyadh Air to take advantage of the cloud and break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated platform. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications provides access to continuous innovation so the airline can make faster and better decisions and outpace change.

