Fusion Health Awarded EHR, Pharmacy Contracts By Major Federal, State, And County Agencies To Provide Best-In-Class Healthtech Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy management solutions for the public safety and behavioral health markets, executed new contracts in 2023 with a multitude of high-profile federal, state, and county governmental agencies-positioning the fast-growing healthtech company for even more significant growth in 2024.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - IHSC, for Fusion's CIPS pharmacy management and electronic medication administration (eMAR) solutions

The Oregon Department of Corrections, for FusionEHR

The Tennessee Department of Corrections, for FusionEHR

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (Phoenix, AZ), for FusionEHR

The Ohio Department of Youth Services, for FusionEHR

The New York City Administration for Children Services – Division of Juvenile Justice, for FusionEHR

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families - Division of Juvenile Justice, for FusionEHR The San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, for Fusion360 DSCSA drug supply chain compliance software

"We are thrilled to partner with these agencies and help them achieve their goals of providing high-quality, cost-effective, and compassionate health care to their populations," said Bryan Jakovcic, Fusion CEO. "We're beyond proud of our new 2023 track record of delivering successful implementations and supporting our clients with exceptional service and support."

FusionEHR, the company's flagship product, is designed to meet the unique needs and challenges of the adult and juvenile corrections environment, where health care delivery is often complex and fragmented. Fusion's EHR system streamlines workflows, improves data quality, enhances patient safety, and supports continuity of care across multiple settings. Fusion's EHR system also enables correctional health care providers to comply with federal and state regulations, accreditation standards, and best practices. FusionEHR is being used by more than a dozen state corrections facilities and a host of county and local agencies.

CIPS, short for Correctional and Inpatient Pharmacy Software, is a comprehensive, innovative pharmacy management solution that has revolutionized the way correctional pharmacies operate and serve their patients. CIPS is a culmination of cutting-edge technology, user-centric design, and industry best practices, aimed at streamlining workflow efficiency, enhancing patient care, and ensuring seamless integration with existing healthcare ecosystems. In addition to DHS-ICE, CIPS is used by 37 state corrections departments and hundreds of county jails through public/private partnerships,

"We're really grateful for the trust placed in us by our expanding client base and extremely excited for the future," said Michael Jakovcic, Fusion Health's Chief Revenue Officer. "By building on the strong foundation we laid in 2023, Fusion is entering 2024 with a robust pipeline and poised to deliver more excellent technological solutions in 2024."

About Fusion Health: Fusion Health's clinical technologies connect people with information systems at thousands of facilities nationwide. We offer a portfolio of innovative, market-leading healthtech products, including electronic health records and pharmacy management solutions, that assist clinicians in making care decisions and aid organizations in managing the health of their populations.

Fusion solutions bridge gaps in healthcare access and nurture a collaborative, positive environment where healthcare thrives. Fusion equips providers in public safety and behavioral health settings, as well as other federal, state and local organizations, with an ecosystem of solutions they can use to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently to deliver highly effective care to patients. As a market leader in the healthtech space, we're driven by a vision of a future where our products contribute to a ripple effect of positive change within the broader public health landscape, where every individual, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality care.

