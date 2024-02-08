Azerbaijani PM Congratulates Newly Appointed Kazakh Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Prime Minister of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter
to Olzhas Bektenov on the occasion of his appointment to the post
of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
The letter expressed confidence in the further development and
expansion of traditional friendly relations and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Besides, the letter expressed readiness for active joint actions
to comprehensively develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the
future for the benefit of the two fraternal nations.
Bektenov was appointed as prime minister of Kazakhstan in
accordance with relevant decree signed by the country's President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on February 6.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.