Azerbaijani PM Congratulates Newly Appointed Kazakh Counterpart


2/8/2024 6:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Olzhas Bektenov on the occasion of his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The letter expressed confidence in the further development and expansion of traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Besides, the letter expressed readiness for active joint actions to comprehensively develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the future for the benefit of the two fraternal nations.

Bektenov was appointed as prime minister of Kazakhstan in accordance with relevant decree signed by the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on February 6.

