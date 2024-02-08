Kuwait Science Club Announces Winners Of 14Th IIFME

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Science Club announced on Thursday the winners of the 14th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME), held in Kuwait under His Highness the Amirآ's patronage, drawing 200 participants from 40 countries.

The IIFMEآ's grand prize was given to the Egyptian inventor Dr. Ibrahim Al-Sherbini for his first invention in nanotechnology for continuous vasodilation, registered in his name and world-famous Egyptian Dr. Magdi Yagoub, and his second invention for environment friendly, long-lasting, biodegradable urea fertiliser.

Kuwaiti inventors Hussain Al-Sayegh, Hussain Bahzad, and Nawaf Al-Juwaihel received the Kuwait Science Club Award for effervescent tablets capable of producing nanofluids once placed in water, while Jordanian inventor Sahar Javal seized the award of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva for her invention of a small incubator box.

Emirati inventor Yousef Al-Burei won first place in the Gulf Cooperation Council Patent Office (GCCPO) awards for his invention of a water leak detector, while Kuwaiti inventor Sara Al-Ghareeb won second place for a multifunctional agricultural machine, and Omani inventor Hajar Al-Azaria won third place for biofuels produced from animal waste.

Other participants from Iraq, China, Tajikistan, and Kuwait received awards for their inventions in various fields.

Chairman of the Kuwait Science Club and the Organizing Committee of IIFME Talal Al-Kharafi said during the winners announcement ceremony that His Highness the Amirآ's patronage reflects the leadership's support for creativity and invention.

Al-Kharafi added that holding the fair in Kuwait showed the important role Kuwait plays in spreading the culture of invention and innovation, affirming that the event has become one of the most important international exhibitions, especially in the Middle East since its launch in 2007.

He noted that the increasing number of participating countries indicated the influence of the IIFME as a platform for economic opportunities to exchange ideas on inventions with potential investors to turn into marketable products that benefit society and contribute to their development. (end)

nwf









MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107827353