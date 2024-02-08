Humeniuk: Enemy Launches Attacks On Left Bank Without Armor Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Left Bank, the enemy is attacking the Defense Forces without the support of armored vehicles, which are under embargo due to heavy losses.

The head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, Natalia Humeniuk, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"For a long time, we have been observing that they have a ban on using armored vehicles during assaults, meaning that at first they were making assaults using classic tactics of fighting with armored vehicles, but they were losing equipment, so after a while, they stopped using it. We found out that they have a ban on it, meaning that assaults are carried out directly by infantry groups," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the number of enemy assaults has dropped from 10-15 per day to three or four.

She suggests that it is "increasingly difficult for the enemy to assemble a group of suicide bombers."

In general, Humeniuk added, enemy losses in the Left Bank range from 50 to 80 people per day.

