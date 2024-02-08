Delhi News: Portion Of Gokalpuri Metro Station Collapses Today, 1 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A portion of a Gokalpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed on Thursday. As per the latest development, a 53-year-old man died, trapped under the debris of the collapsed portion. The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar by police, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony in the nearby Karawal Nagar area. Kumar was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated station platform to police, four more people sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden. Two motorcycles and two scooters were damaged in the collapse incident took place at 11 am when a boundary wall (Eastern side) of the elevated platform and part of a slab fell on the road below, according to a police officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey said that about 40-50 metres of the wall along with the slab collapsed present, metro staff and cops are present at the accident site and the debris is being removed with the help of cranes and JCBs. Some portion of the slab is still hanging video clips of the incident shot on mobile phones by passersby also emerged on social media, showing policemen removing the rubble of the collapsed portion from the road and part of a ledge hanging precariously Pink Line metro of the DMRC runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar metro stations. The Gokulpuri Police Station is located next to the metro station, the local staff including the Station House Officer rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Besides, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) also sent four fire tenders for the rescue to Assistant Divisional Officer (DFS) CL Meena, two persons were rescued by the Delhi police while two others were taken out by the fire officials said the area on the road has been cordoned off till the hanging portion of the slab is removed.A police officer said the metro station has been shut for now. An inspection will be conducted by the team of experts before a repair work can be carried out Police said that a case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter.



