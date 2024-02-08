Yatra 2: When And Where To Watch Mammootty, Jiiva Starrer On OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Yatra 2' is the newest biographical film based on the life and political achievements of the renowned Chief Minister, Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Five years ago, filmmaker Mahi V Raghav directed the biography for Yatra, in which Mammootty plays the protagonist. On February 8, the sequel debuted to reasonable expectations. Following its release, the film has received a positive reception.

The first installment of the biopic, "Yatra," released five years ago, was a major success. Amazon Prime Video secured the digital streaming rights for its prequel. It's anticipated that the sequel, "Yatra 2," will also have its digital rights acquired by Prime Video. However, the movie is expected to make its digital streaming debut in mid-April, unless an official announcement is made by the film's producers or the OTT platform.



The film stars Malayalam actor Mammootty as late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, repeating his role from the sequel. Jiiva portrayed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after it was divided. Mahesh Manjrekar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ketaki Narayan, Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Suzanne Bernert, and others performed significant parts in the film.



The biopic is produced under the banner of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves. While Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music, Madhie is handling the cinematography for 'Yatra 2'.