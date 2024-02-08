No Enemy Missile Carriers In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Russia has one ship on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, with no missile carriers.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea; there is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov," the report says.

There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

Russia has one ship in Black and Azov, no missile carriers

As reported, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up an important object of Russian troops in the Black Sea and destroyed equipment that helped the invaders attack southern Ukraine with drones.