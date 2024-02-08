Cakes And Pastries Market Report 2024-2032 | Industry Size, Growth And Latest Insights

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Cakes and Pastries Market Report by Product (Artisanal Bakery Products, In-store Bakery Products), Type (Cakes, Frozen Cakes & Pastries, Pastries, Sweet Pies), Sector (Food Service, Retail), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Artisanal Bakeries, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global cakes and pastries market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the Cakes and Pastries Market?
| Report Attribute
| Key Statistics
| Base Year
| 2023
| Forecast Years
| 2024-2032
| Historical Years
| 2018-2023
| Market Size in 2023
| US$ 141.4 Billion
| Market Forecast in 2032
| US$ 192.8 Billion
| Market Growth Rate 2024-2032
| 3.4%
Download Sample Brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market/requestsample
What are Cakes and Pastries?
Cakes and pastries are two of the most popular types of desserts consumed across the globe. Both cakes and pastries are made with similar ingredients, such as flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, but they differ in their preparation and presentation. Cakes are typically baked in large pans or molds and are often decorated with frosting or other sweet toppings and come in a variety of flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, and fruit. They can be customized for any occasion, including birthdays and weddings and are relished by people of all ages.
Pastries, on the other hand, are baked goods that are typically made with flaky pastry dough and filled with sweet or savory ingredients. They can be enjoyed as a sweet dessert or as a savory snack, depending on the filling. Cakes and pastries are often served at special occasions and celebrations and can typically be found in bakeries and cafes.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the cakes and pastries industry?
The rising popularity of customizable cakes and pastries represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the world. In line with this, the rise in the trend toward artisanal bakery products has led to the use of minimally processed as well as natural ingredients in cakes and pastries, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.
The market is also driven by the rising focus of manufacturers on incorporating specialty ingredients, such as whole-grain bread, fruits, and fruit concentrates. This is primarily attributed to the rise in the demand from consumers for healthy ingredients and indulgence without calories. Other factors, such as rising consumer expenditure capacities, the easy product availability, and steadily expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Finsbury Flowers Foods Grupo Bimbo American Baking Company Britannia Euro Cakes Hostess Brands McKee Foods Yamazaki Baking Aryzta Mulino Bianco Edeka Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies BreadTalk Group Limited.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
Artisanal Bakery Products In-store Bakery Products
Breakup by Type:
Cakes Frozen Cakes & Pastries Pastries Sweet Pies
Breakup by Sector:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Super Markets and Hyper Markets Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Artisanal Bakeries Online Stores Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Breakup by Country
Italy Germany United States France Ireland United Kingdom Netherlands Australia China Brazil Argentina Mexico Saudi Arabia Africa Region Japan
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Media Contact:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN08022024004122016232ID1107825434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.