Cakes And Pastries Market Report 2024-2032 | Industry Size, Growth And Latest Insights

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Cakes and Pastries Market Report by Product (Artisanal Bakery Products, In-store Bakery Products), Type (Cakes, Frozen Cakes & Pastries, Pastries, Sweet Pies), Sector (Food Service, Retail), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Artisanal Bakeries, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global cakes and pastries market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Report Highlights How big is the Cakes and Pastries Market?

Report Attribute

Key Statistics Base Year 2023 Forecast Years 2024-2032 Historical Years 2018-2023 Market Size in 2023 US$ 141.4 Billion Market Forecast in 2032 US$ 192.8 Billion Market Growth Rate 2024-2032 3.4%

What are Cakes and Pastries?

Cakes and pastries are two of the most popular types of desserts consumed across the globe. Both cakes and pastries are made with similar ingredients, such as flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, but they differ in their preparation and presentation. Cakes are typically baked in large pans or molds and are often decorated with frosting or other sweet toppings and come in a variety of flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, and fruit. They can be customized for any occasion, including birthdays and weddings and are relished by people of all ages.

Pastries, on the other hand, are baked goods that are typically made with flaky pastry dough and filled with sweet or savory ingredients. They can be enjoyed as a sweet dessert or as a savory snack, depending on the filling. Cakes and pastries are often served at special occasions and celebrations and can typically be found in bakeries and cafes.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the cakes and pastries industry?

The rising popularity of customizable cakes and pastries represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the world. In line with this, the rise in the trend toward artisanal bakery products has led to the use of minimally processed as well as natural ingredients in cakes and pastries, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.

The market is also driven by the rising focus of manufacturers on incorporating specialty ingredients, such as whole-grain bread, fruits, and fruit concentrates. This is primarily attributed to the rise in the demand from consumers for healthy ingredients and indulgence without calories. Other factors, such as rising consumer expenditure capacities, the easy product availability, and steadily expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





Finsbury

Flowers Foods

Grupo Bimbo

American Baking Company

Britannia

Euro Cakes

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Aryzta

Mulino Bianco

Edeka

Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies BreadTalk Group Limited.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Artisanal Bakery Products In-store Bakery Products

Breakup by Type:



Cakes

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Pastries Sweet Pies

Breakup by Sector:



Food Service Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Super Markets and Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Country



Italy

Germany

United States

France

Ireland

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Australia

China

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Saudi Arabia

Africa Region Japan

