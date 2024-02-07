Yermak, Scholz's Advisor Discuss Battlefield Situation, Security Agreement Preparation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Jens Plötner.

That's according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“Pursuant to the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone call with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Jens Plötner. Andriy Yermak thanked his interlocutor for participating in the fourth meeting of the national security and foreign policy advisors to the heads of state in Davos and for the open and constructive dialogue. The Head of the Office of the President told Jens Plötner about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent trip to the frontline and his meeting with the defenders of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” the report says.

The interlocutors also discussed the course of preparation of a bilateral security agreement. Jens Plötner noted the progress made by the negotiating teams of Ukraine and Germany in this regard.

The Head of the President's Office noted that Germany's leadership in supporting Ukraine would serve as an example for other partners and allies in mobilizing efforts and making the necessary decisions on defense and financial assistance to our country.

Yermak conveyed greetings to the German Chancellor from the President of Ukraine and thanked the entire German society for the continuous strong support for our country in the war for freedom and independence.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 1, Ukraine and Germany held another round of talks on concluding bilateral security commitments.

Since the beginning of the war, Germany has provided Ukraine with assistance totaling almost EUR 6 billion.

Photo: President's Office