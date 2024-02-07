Japan's Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With Food Areas Coming Back

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A popular annual snow festival kicked off in Sapporo on Sunday,
with food and drink areas set up after being canceled during the
COVID-19 pandemic, Azernews reports citing
Japan Times .
This year's Sapporo Snow Festival, set to run until Feb. 11,
features a total of 196 snow and ice sculptures at three
venues.
Sculptures at the main Odori venue include those based on themes
such as "Golden Kamuy," a popular manga series set in Hokkaido; Es
Con Field Hokkaido, the home stadium of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham
Fighters professional baseball team, which opened in March 2023;
and Tsuyoshi Shinjo, manager of the Fighters.
Other sculptures on display include an Asian elephant born at
Sapporo Maruyama Zoo last year and major league baseball superstar
Shohei Ohtani, who played for the Fighters before starting his
career in the United States.
In 2023, the Sapporo Snow Festival took place at physical venues
for the first time in three years, after a suspension brought on by
the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting about 1.75 million visitors. But
food and drink areas were not set up in order to prevent the spread
of the coronavirus.
This year's snow festival is almost the same as the events held
before the pandemic. "We want both Japanese and foreign visitors to
enjoy" the 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival, an official of the event's
executive committee said.
