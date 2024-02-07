U.S. Conference Of Mayors And Comcast Announce Digital Equity Challenge

(MENAFN- 3BL) WASHINGTON, February 7, 2024 /3BL/ - The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and Comcast Corporation announced a new $1.5 million grant awards program – Talent for Tomorrow: Digital Equity Challenge (The Challenge).

This joint initiative will support the launch and expansion of local workforce programs designed to grow college and career readiness, close the digital skills gap, advance economic mobility, and lay the foundation for generational wealth in under-resourced communities.

Internet connectivity and digital skills are central to every part of life and key to advancing economic mobility. The Challenge will award grants to 10 cities to help provide more people, especially those most often left out of the digital economy, with the resources and skills needed to participate in the workforce and access opportunity.

“Now, more than ever, mayors are focused on improving digital access and training in cities to build a stronger, more diverse, more equitable and inclusive workforce in America,” said U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran .“The Talent for Tomorrow Challenge we are launching in partnership with Comcast reaffirms our joint commitment to economic opportunity and mobility. We must ensure that no one is left behind due to a lack of opportunity or access to the vital technology that drives the economy.”

“In our ever-increasing digital economy, targeted development programs are key to closing the skills gap, spurring quality job placement and achieving the large-scale economic growth that builds generational wealth. Through this Challenge, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Mayors to help cities compete and thrive in today's economy,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation .

Talent for Tomorrow: Digital Equity Challenge

This joint initiative of the USCM and Comcast's Project UP will support and expand digital training programs across the country. The Challenge will award a total of $1.5 million in digital equity grants to 10 cities through a competitive process. An independent panel of judges selected by USCM will review applications and select winners. Winning cities will be announced at USCM's Annual Meeting in June 2024.



Three (3) large cities will each receive $250,000 grants

Three (3) medium-sized cities will each receive $150,000 grants Four (4) small cities will each receive $75,000 grants

More information about The Challenge grant program can be found here . This partnership is a part of Project UP , Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.