Qatar Chamber Receives IGAD's Livestock And Meat Exporters Delegation

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari met yesterday, with Dr Ameha Sebsibe, Head of Livestock and Fisheries at the IGAD Centre for Pastoral Areas & Livestock Development (ICPALD), at the Chamber's venue. The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation, review the business environment in Qatar, and introduce laws to establish alliances with Qatari companies interested in importing from member states of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development in East Africa (IGAD).

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Twar said that Qatar Chamber is prepared to assist companies affiliated with IGAD and those seeking to enter the Qatari market. He emphasised that the Chamber, in general, encourages Qatari business owners to enhance commercial cooperation with African countries, noting the presence of successful Qatari investments in many African nations.

He stressed that the scope is open for businessmen on both sides to establish long-term partnerships. He also highlighted that the Chamber is prepared to collaborate with livestock and meat exporters in IGAD exporting countries

and arrange joint meetings

that contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the partnership opportunities available in Qatar and IGAD countries.

For his part, Dr Ameha Sebsibe said that the IGAD represents 8 countries in Africa, and that livestock exporters in these countries are eager to learn about the Qatari market, promote their companies, and explore opportunities for establishing partnerships with Qatari counterparts in the meat, fish, and other sectors. He noted that the delegation includes several private sector companies operating in the livestock and meat field, as well as a number of export officials and regulatory bodies from those countries.

He pointed out that the companies affiliated with the organisation have significant investments in the region and are eager to increase the volume of trade with Qatar. They are also interested in expanding cooperation with Qatari counterparts. He discussed the possibility of establishing a platform in cooperation with Qatar Chamber that brings together exporters and importers from both sides.