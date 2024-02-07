Embassy Celebrates Chinese New Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of China in Qatar celebrated the Spring Festival Chinese New Year recently in a reception attended by senior Qatari officials, ambassadors, several officials, and the Chinese community.

Ambassador of China to Qatar, H E Cao Xiaolin expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Qatar as he was recently been appointed to the post on January 28.“I would like to thank the help from the Qatari side at such a short period of time. This also reflects the great importance that the Qatari side attaches to China-Qatar relations, and I greatly appreciate that.”

“I have deeply felt that Qatar is prosperous and safe country, Qatar's economy is thriving, the people enjoy a high-quality life, and Qatar's diplomacy is very active. I have also deeply felt that my Qatari friends highly commend the China-Qatar relations and look forward to closer cooperation between the two countries. It is a firm belief and common consensus in both the Qatari government and all sectors of society to develop friendly relations and cooperation with China.“

Moreover, the envoy emphasised that“China and Qatar are good friends, good brothers, and good partners.”“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1988, no matter how the international and regional situation changes, our two countries have consistently respected, understood, and supported each other, and written a splendid chapter of friendly cooperation between countries of different political systems, economic scales and cultures.”

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between China and Qatar.“China and Qatar have continuously deepened strategic mutual trust and firmly extended mutual support on issues that bear on each other's core interests and major concerns. The mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results. China has become Qatar's largest trading partner, top source of imports, and top destination of exports,” the envoy said.

“Chinese products and technology have integrated into Qatar's economic and social development, and people's daily life. The traditional friendship between China and Qatar is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples. The mutual visa exemption agreement between the two countries has come into effect. An increasing number of young Qataris are learning Chinese and have shown their appreciation for Chinese culture, Doha has become a must-visit destination for many Chinese tourists.”

Ambassador Xioalin stressed that:“Facts prove that the development of China-Qatar relations has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, and the friendly cooperation between the two sides is injecting stronger positive energy in the new era.”