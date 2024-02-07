Pakistan Elections May Not Lead To A Meaningful Alternative

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Scheduled for this Thursday, the upcoming elections for Pakistan's National Assembly and provincial assemblies hold significant importance against the backdrop of numerous upheavals in the country.

Notably, the recent arrest and conviction of the former prime minister, Imran Khan, adds a layer of complexity. On January 31, Khan received a 14-year prison sentence , adding to his existing three-year jail term for corruption. In addition, last month, he was handed a 10-year prison sentence in a separate case accusing him of leaking classified state documents.

The nation finds itself entangled in a complex web of economic difficulties, with inflation, unemployment, and a pressing capital crisis casting a shadow over its prospects. The specter of poverty looms large, exacerbating social inequalities and hindering the overall well-being of the population.

How are representatives elected?

Under a parliamentary system of government, Pakistan operates with a two-chambered parliament, consisting of the National Assembly and the Senate. The upcoming elections will decide the composition of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The National Assembly, comprising 336 seats, has 266 directly elected through single-member constituencies using the first-past-the-post system. Additionally, there are 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for minorities. The distribution of women's reserved seats among parties is proportional to their provincial seat tally, while minority seats are allocated based on each party's overall seat count.

After this, members of the provincial assemblies elect 100 members of the Senate, which serves as the upper house of the Pakistani Parliament.

The party or alliance securing the majority of seats in the National Assembly gains the privilege of electing its leader, who subsequently assumes the position of prime minister.

Key parties

The political landscape in Pakistan is marked by several prominent parties , each led by influential figures. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) is under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is headed by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Imran Khan leads Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Maulana Fazlul Haq leads Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl).