Tahtamouni, Azerbaijani Envoy Talk Transport Cooperation

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, on Tuesday discussed with the Azerbaijan Ambassador to Jordan, Ildar Salimov, aspects of joint cooperation in the transport field.According to the ministry's statement Tuesday, the two sides reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations, especially joint agreements signed in the field of maritime and air traffic to facilitate mutual transport movement.Tahtamouni valued the joint efforts made to support and strengthen cooperation, expressing ambitions to further exchange expertise in the transportation sector.For his part, the Azerbaijani envoy praised bilateral relations, voicing need to develop them to achieve common interests.