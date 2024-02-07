Ministry Of Culture And The British National Archives Sign Agreement To Preserve Saudi Culture

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
Ministry of Culture and the British National Archives have signed an executive program with a framework for funding research projects and cultural studies related to Saudi culture and topics of shared interest.
The cooperation in a number of areas include capacity building in the area of digitizing cultural records in the Kingdom using international specifications and standards, support in building a digital lab, and working to inventory the historical and cultural content.
The signing of this program is a component of the Ministry of Culture's efforts to expand international cultural collaboration between the Kingdom and other nations in accordance with Vision 2030, as well as to conserve, catalogue, archive, and digitize the Kingdom's cultural legacy.
