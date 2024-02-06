               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Campaign Launches In Aqaba To Clean Sea Floor


2/6/2024 11:17:29 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Naval Force and Royal Boats, the Civil Defence Directorate and the Royal Department for Environment Protection collaborated on Tuesday with The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), for the launch of a campaign aimed at the cleaning of the sea floor in the Middle Beach area, in Aqaba. The cleanup campaign involved 18 divers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The participating teams have successfully removed submerged waste, including various plastic bottles, gas and mineral water containers, assorted plastic bags, tires and metal pipes. The campaign is part of the joint efforts between the ASEZA and national institutions to preserve the marine environment of Aqaba.

