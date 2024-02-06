Renewable Energy Stocks On The Move - (NYSE: NIO) (NYSE: JKS) (NASDAQ: SPWR) (NASDAQ: MAXN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering renewable energy and cleantech stocks issues a sector snapshot on today's news and trading.

EV stock NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO ) is trading at $5.88+0.50 +9.21%, Zacks analyst blog featured the stock in an EV round up." NIO witnessed an 18.2% year-over-year surge in January deliveries. It forged strategic partnerships and spearheaded Zhongan Energy for a widespread battery swap network."

Solar stock JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS ) is up on news trading at $24.83, up $1.03 or +4.35% . Jinko announced its affiliated company has recently signed a TOPCon patent license agreement with one of the world's top five solar cell companies ("Licensee"), granting rights to certain of its N-type TOPCon related patents to Licensee for a fee, allowing Licensee to use certain JinkoSolar's patented TOPCon technologies in its relevant TOPCon products. This agreement follows the agreement signed with one of the world's top ten solar module companies as announced on January 5, 2024.

Solar stock SunPower ( NASADAQ:: SPWR ) is trading up at $3.2050, gaining $1250 or +4.0584%. Zacks Industry Research noted today," Increased solar installation activities across the United States in recent times should bode well for U.S. solar stocks. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefits have been proven to be a solid growth catalyst for U.S. solar stocks and are expected to continue to boost the industry in the near term.

"However, declining module pricing and an expected decline in residential installation might continue to hurt their near-term prospects to some extent. Nevertheless, considering the impressive projections for solar capacity additions in the United States for 2024, investors might keep First Solar, Nextracker and SunPower in their watchlist.

SunPower Corp. announced on February 1st that it has received additional waiver extensions from Atlas Securitized Products Holdings, L.P., and Bank of America, providing for the extension of the latest temporary waivers until February 16, 2024.

Additionally, the Company announced the receipt of commitments for $20 million in financing from its majority shareholders TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners.

Solar stock Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN ) is trading up $4.3100, gaining $0.1200 (+2.86%) . Recently they announced that for the second consecutive year it has been included in the annual Corporate Knights' Global 100 index of the world's most sustainable corporations. Maxeon is ranked number 44, placing it among top global companies recognized in conjunction with the index's publication at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Research more solar and cleantech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Listen to The Cleantech podcastTop 15 cleantech podcasts by Feedspot .

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.