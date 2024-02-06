Bp Implements Personnel Appointment Changes For Azerbaijan, Georgia, And Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . Elnara Mammadova,
who has been working for bp in Azerbaijan for more than 18 years,
has become Chief Procurement Officer for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Türkiye starting from February 2024, Trend reports, referring to
bp's social media page.
Previously, Elnara Mammadova was a senior procurement manager at
bp Azerbaijan for three years.
Before joining bp, Mammadova served as an auditor at PwC for
about eight years and gained additional experience at HESS.
