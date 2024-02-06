Azerbaijani Embassy In China Sets Up Polling Station

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . Regarding the
extraordinary presidential election set for February 7 in
Azerbaijan, a polling station has been established at the country's
embassy in the People's Republic of China, in compliance with the
Electoral Code, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
Members, secretaries, and a chairman of the precinct election
commission have been chosen.
Azerbaijani citizens living or staying on an extended business
trip in China will have the opportunity to cast their votes on
February 7, between 8:00 AM and 7:00 AM local time, at the
designated polling station established at the embassy. Those aged
18 and above, possessing active voting rights, can participate in
the voting process by presenting a valid passport or ID card of
Azerbaijan.
The precinct election commission is fully ready to conduct the
presidential election in strict adherence to legal requirements. In
China, all essential measures have been taken to inform Azerbaijani
citizens about consular registration in connection with the
upcoming presidential election. As a result, individuals from
Azerbaijan on consular registration have been informed about their
eligibility to participate in the voting process.
Furthermore, the relevant announcement has been published on the
official website of the embassy, across social media accounts, and
in WeChat messenger groups. At the polling station set up at the
Azerbaijani Embassy in China, not only Azerbaijani citizens
residing in China but also eligible voters who find themselves in
Beijing on election day for various reasons will have the
opportunity to cast their votes.
To safeguard the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens residing
abroad or on extended foreign business trips during the
extraordinary presidential election, a total of 49 polling stations
have been established across 37 countries.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.